Adani Enterprises Ltd spurts 2.81%, rises for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 1971.2, up 2.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 91.17% in last one year as compared to a 18.96% jump in NIFTY and a 62.11% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Adani Enterprises Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1971.2, up 2.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 17476.45. The Sensex is at 58552.79, up 1.05%. Adani Enterprises Ltd has gained around 20.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6571.85, down 1.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1983.35, up 3.37% on the day. Adani Enterprises Ltd is up 91.17% in last one year as compared to a 18.96% jump in NIFTY and a 62.11% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 296.11 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

