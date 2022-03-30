Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 555.6 points or 2.4% at 22577.7 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 4.7%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 3.83%),Vedanta Ltd (down 2.05%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.9%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.1%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.71%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.46%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 2.46%), NMDC Ltd (up 1.29%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.34%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 546.81 or 0.94% at 58490.46.

The Nifty 50 index was up 133.1 points or 0.77% at 17458.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 351.99 points or 1.26% at 28179.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 68.14 points or 0.81% at 8492.35.

On BSE,2291 shares were trading in green, 1023 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

