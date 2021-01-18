Shakti Pumps hits the roof after turnaround Q3 numbers

Shakti Pumps (India) hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 376.95 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 26.53 crore in Q3 FY21 compared with net loss of Rs 8.69 crore in Q3 FY20.

Revenue from operations surged 3.39 times to Rs 316.65 crore in the third quarter from Rs 93.28 crore in the same period last year.

The company posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 41.97 crore in Q3 December 2020 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 8.75 crore in Q3 December 2019.

Current tax outgo in Q3 FY21 stood at Rs 9.98 crore as against Rs 0.22 crore in Q3 FY20.

Shakti Pumps (India) is a manufacturer and exporter of stainless steel water pumps, motors and solar pumps.

