Varun Beverages Ltd spurts 0.69%, rises for fifth straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 917.15, up 0.69% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.56% in last one year as compared to a 13.29% jump in NIFTY and a 13.41% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

Varun Beverages Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 917.15, up 0.69% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 13562.95. The Sensex is at 46249.86, up 0.63%. Varun Beverages Ltd has gained around 28.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34054.8, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 92.64 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)