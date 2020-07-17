Varun Beverages Ltd up for five straight sessions

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 688.25, up 0.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.44% in last one year as compared to a 6.66% gain in NIFTY and a 6.34% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

Varun Beverages Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 688.25, up 0.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.79% on the day, quoting at 10824.35. The Sensex is at 36655.93, up 0.51%. Varun Beverages Ltd has dropped around 2.67% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 9.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31182.35, up 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 94472 shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 37.41 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)