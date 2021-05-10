State Bank of India soars 1.54%, up for fifth straight session

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 363.75, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 119.85% in last one year as compared to a 61.85% spurt in NIFTY and a 75.35% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

State Bank of India gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 363.75, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.88% on the day, quoting at 14953.6. The Sensex is at 49575.73, up 0.75%. State Bank of India has risen around 10.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has risen around 7.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32904.5, up 0.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 268.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 494.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 365.2, up 1.66% on the day. State Bank of India is up 119.85% in last one year as compared to a 61.85% spurt in NIFTY and a 75.35% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 22.18 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

