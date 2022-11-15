Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.27 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Volumes jump at Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd counter
Lakshmi Machine Works consolidated net profit rises 139.60% in the September 2022 quarter
Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works standalone net profit declines 13.70% in the September 2022 quarter
Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works standalone net profit declines 26.47% in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 16.25% to Rs 21.18 croreNet loss of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works reported to Rs 6.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.25% to Rs 21.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales21.1818.22 16 OPM %-24.0810.81 -PBDT-5.521.61 PL PBT-6.160.94 PL NP-6.021.10 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU