Venky's (India) standalone net profit declines 2.52% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 16.69% to Rs 812.00 croreNet profit of Venky's (India) declined 2.52% to Rs 67.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 69.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 16.69% to Rs 812.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 695.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales812.00695.85 17 OPM %13.7317.72 -PBDT113.92116.32 -2 PBT106.61109.26 -2 NP67.6769.42 -3
