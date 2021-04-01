Mahindra & Mahindra sells 40,403 vehicles in March 2021

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that its overall auto sales (passenger vehicles+ commercial vehicles+ exports) for the month of March 2021 stood at 40,403 vehicles, compared to 6,679 in March 2020.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 16,643 vehicles in March 2021, compared to 3,111 vehicles in March 2020.

The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 16,700 vehicles in March 2021. The growth in March 2021 over March 2020 has been unprecedented and is not comparable given the onset of pandemic during mid-March last year.

Exports for the month of March 2021 were at 2,126 vehicle

