Ventura Guaranty reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net loss of Ventura Guaranty reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.040.05 -20 OPM %-25.00-20.00 -PBDT-0.010.01 PL PBT-0.010.01 PL NP-0.010.01 PL

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 11:27 IST

