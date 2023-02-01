Venus Pipes & Tubes standalone net profit rises 41.71% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 28.12% to Rs 136.11 croreNet profit of Venus Pipes & Tubes rose 41.71% to Rs 11.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.12% to Rs 136.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 106.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales136.11106.24 28 OPM %12.8812.07 -PBDT15.5811.28 38 PBT15.0610.92 38 NP11.287.96 42
