JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Vidli Restaurants standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Vertoz Advertising consolidated net profit rises 73.88% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 57.85% to Rs 15.88 crore

Net profit of Vertoz Advertising rose 73.88% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 57.85% to Rs 15.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales15.8810.06 58 OPM %22.4228.93 -PBDT3.942.96 33 PBT3.292.29 44 NP2.331.34 74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 08:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU