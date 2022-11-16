Vertoz Advertising consolidated net profit rises 73.88% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 57.85% to Rs 15.88 croreNet profit of Vertoz Advertising rose 73.88% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 57.85% to Rs 15.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales15.8810.06 58 OPM %22.4228.93 -PBDT3.942.96 33 PBT3.292.29 44 NP2.331.34 74
