Vertoz Advertising consolidated net profit rises 73.88% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 57.85% to Rs 15.88 crore

Net profit of Vertoz Advertising rose 73.88% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 57.85% to Rs 15.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.15.8810.0622.4228.933.942.963.292.292.331.34

