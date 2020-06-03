DCM Shriram consolidated net profit declines 31.26% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.91% to Rs 1862.99 crore

Net profit of DCM Shriram declined 31.26% to Rs 201.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 292.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.91% to Rs 1862.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1880.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.85% to Rs 716.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 905.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.70% to Rs 7689.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7743.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1862.991880.177689.337743.3418.4221.1815.5117.68308.07415.211131.031337.39248.05371.59912.011180.24201.27292.81716.71905.50

