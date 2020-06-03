JUST IN
DCM Shriram consolidated net profit declines 31.26% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.91% to Rs 1862.99 crore

Net profit of DCM Shriram declined 31.26% to Rs 201.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 292.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.91% to Rs 1862.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1880.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.85% to Rs 716.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 905.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.70% to Rs 7689.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7743.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1862.991880.17 -1 7689.337743.34 -1 OPM %18.4221.18 -15.5117.68 - PBDT308.07415.21 -26 1131.031337.39 -15 PBT248.05371.59 -33 912.011180.24 -23 NP201.27292.81 -31 716.71905.50 -21

First Published: Wed, June 03 2020. 18:21 IST

