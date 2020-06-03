Shriram Asset Management Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 0.11 croreNet Loss of Shriram Asset Management Co reported to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 57.45% to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.110.10 10 0.400.94 -57 OPM %-1136.36-800.00 --1412.50-557.45 - PBDT-0.920.27 PL -2.78-1.08 -157 PBT-0.980.26 PL -2.96-1.11 -167 NP-0.75-0.22 -241 -2.73-1.59 -72
