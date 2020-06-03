Disa India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.63 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 66.70% to Rs 19.03 croreNet loss of Disa India reported to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 4.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 66.70% to Rs 19.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 57.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.39% to Rs 29.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.30% to Rs 233.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 251.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales19.0357.14 -67 233.30251.67 -7 OPM %-17.7610.01 -15.6514.53 - PBDT-1.597.47 PL 43.6742.93 2 PBT-2.556.87 PL 39.9040.58 -2 NP-1.634.42 PL 29.5828.61 3
