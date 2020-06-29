JUST IN
Veto Switchgears & Cables consolidated net profit rises 55.86% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.16% to Rs 38.87 crore

Net profit of Veto Switchgears & Cables rose 55.86% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.16% to Rs 38.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.79% to Rs 9.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 31.19% to Rs 150.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 218.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales38.8746.92 -17 150.22218.30 -31 OPM %10.219.91 -12.569.59 - PBDT3.423.60 -5 15.8217.42 -9 PBT2.903.15 -8 13.9215.96 -13 NP1.731.11 56 9.2811.57 -20

First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 18:21 IST

