Veto Switchgears & Cables consolidated net profit rises 55.86% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.16% to Rs 38.87 crore

Net profit of Veto Switchgears & Cables rose 55.86% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.16% to Rs 38.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.79% to Rs 9.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 31.19% to Rs 150.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 218.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

