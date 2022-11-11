Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients consolidated net profit declines 28.94% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.83% to Rs 107.42 crore

Net profit of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients declined 28.94% to Rs 10.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.83% to Rs 107.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 127.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.107.42127.6213.7716.7613.9020.8213.0220.0310.2414.41

