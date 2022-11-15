JUST IN
James Warren Tea standalone net profit rises 104.28% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.56% to Rs 54.28 crore

Net profit of James Warren Tea rose 104.28% to Rs 27.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.56% to Rs 54.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales54.2846.97 16 OPM %48.2731.74 -PBDT29.9715.35 95 PBT29.2114.62 100 NP27.2313.33 104

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 12:03 IST

