James Warren Tea standalone net profit rises 104.28% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.56% to Rs 54.28 crore

Net profit of James Warren Tea rose 104.28% to Rs 27.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.56% to Rs 54.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.54.2846.9748.2731.7429.9715.3529.2114.6227.2313.33

