James Warren Tea standalone net profit rises 104.28% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ultracab (India) standalone net profit rises 104.29% in the September 2022 quarter
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics consolidated net profit rises 104.76% in the September 2022 quarter
Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 104.53% in the March 2022 quarter
Tata Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 104.51% in the June 2022 quarter
Wipro appoints Warren Zambelli as MD for Africa
-
Sales rise 15.56% to Rs 54.28 croreNet profit of James Warren Tea rose 104.28% to Rs 27.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.56% to Rs 54.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales54.2846.97 16 OPM %48.2731.74 -PBDT29.9715.35 95 PBT29.2114.62 100 NP27.2313.33 104
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU