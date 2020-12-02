Godawari Power & Ispat receives environmental clearance for capacity expansion

Godawari Power & Ispat announced that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change ( Impact Assessment Division), Government of India, has accorded its environmental clearance vide its letter dated 01 December 2020 to the company for expansion and modernization of existing manufacturing facilities along with integration of existing environmental clearances at existing plant location at Siltara Industrial Area, Raipur.

Based on the above approval of the Central Government, the company will apply to the State Government for according its 'Consent to Establishment' for Steel Billet, H. B. Wire and Iron Ore Beneficiation Plant and "Consent to Operate' for the enhanced capacity in Iron Ore Pelletisation plant.

The Iron ore Pellet capacity is already in place. However the production of enhanced capacity in Pellet plant shall start after receipt of Consent to Operate.

The increase in production capacity of Steel Billet, HB Wire and Iron ore Beneficiation plant will require some capex, which will be done after receipt of Consent to Establish. The capex will be incurred out of internal accruals.

