Godawari Power & Ispat receives environmental clearance for capacity expansion

Godawari Power & Ispat announced that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change ( Impact Assessment Division), Government of India, has accorded its environmental clearance vide its letter dated 01 December 2020 to the company for expansion and modernization of existing manufacturing facilities along with integration of existing environmental clearances at existing plant location at Siltara Industrial Area, Raipur.
Based on the above approval of the Central Government, the company will apply to the State Government for according its 'Consent to Establishment' for Steel Billet, H. B. Wire and Iron Ore Beneficiation Plant and "Consent to Operate' for the enhanced capacity in Iron Ore Pelletisation plant.
The Iron ore Pellet capacity is already in place. However the production of enhanced capacity in Pellet plant shall start after receipt of Consent to Operate.
The increase in production capacity of Steel Billet, HB Wire and Iron ore Beneficiation plant will require some capex, which will be done after receipt of Consent to Establish. The capex will be incurred out of internal accruals.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU