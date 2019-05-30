Board of Mcleod Russel India approves change in directorate

JUST IN
At meeting held on 30 May 2019

The Board of Mcleod Russel India approved the following change in directorate at meeting held on 30 May 2019 -

Resignation of Utsav Parekh and Ramni Nirula from the Board of the Company.

Appointment of Arundhuti Dhar as Independent Director and Woman Director with effect from 30 May 2019.

