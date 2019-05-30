Board of Mcleod Russel India approves change in directorate

-
At meeting held on 30 May 2019The Board of Mcleod Russel India approved the following change in directorate at meeting held on 30 May 2019 -
Resignation of Utsav Parekh and Ramni Nirula from the Board of the Company.
Appointment of Arundhuti Dhar as Independent Director and Woman Director with effect from 30 May 2019.
