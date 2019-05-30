Board of Mcleod Russel India approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 30 May 2019

The Board of Mcleod India approved the following change in directorate at meeting held on 30 May 2019 -

Resignation of and Ramni Nirula from the Board of the Company.

Appointment of as Independent Director and Woman Director with effect from 30 May 2019.

