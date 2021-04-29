Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Surges 7.56%, S&P BSE Energy index Gains 1.67%

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 21.66% over last one month compared to 1.1% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 0.32% rise in the SENSEX

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained 7.56% today to trade at Rs 117.4. The S&P BSE Energy index is up 1.67% to quote at 6386.77. The index is up 1.1 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd increased 4.74% and Confidence Petroleum India Ltd added 2.52% on the day. The S&P BSE Energy index went up 42.77 % over last one year compared to the 53.73% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 21.66% over last one month compared to 1.1% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 0.32% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 88043 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 54637 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 132.55 on 13 Jan 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 47.7 on 27 May 2020.

