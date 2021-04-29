Axis Bank re-appoints Amitabh Chaudhry as MD & CEO

Axis Bank on Thursday announced that the board has approved the re-appointment of Amitabh Chaudhry as MD & CEO of the bank for a further period of three years.

The private bank in an exchange filing before market hours today said, as recommended by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee of Directors, the bank's board on 28 April 2021, considered and approved the proposal relating to re-appointment of Amitabh Chaudhry as the managing director & CEO of the bank, for a further period of 3 years, with effect from 1 January 2022 up to 31 December 2024.

The re-appointment is subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India and the shareholders of the bank.

Amitabh Chaudhry, is an Engineer from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani and Post Graduate in Business Management from IIM, Ahmedabad. He joined Axis Bank in January 2019.

Shares of Axis Bank were trading 1.58% higher at Rs 719 on BSE.

Axis Bank offers the entire spectrum of financial services to customer segments covering large and mid-corporates, MSME, agriculture and retail businesses. As on 31st March 2021, the private bank had a network of 4,594 domestic branches and extension counters situated in 2,596 centres.

