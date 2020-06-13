Vinati Organics standalone net profit declines 9.57% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.74% to Rs 245.34 crore

Net profit of Vinati Organics declined 9.57% to Rs 74.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 82.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.74% to Rs 245.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 301.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.17% to Rs 333.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 282.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.78% to Rs 1028.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1127.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

245.34301.921028.871127.9241.4441.4340.2337.54117.62129.81457.82452.63107.92123.00424.66425.2474.6382.53333.82282.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)