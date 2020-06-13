Vinati Organics standalone net profit declines 9.57% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.74% to Rs 245.34 croreNet profit of Vinati Organics declined 9.57% to Rs 74.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 82.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.74% to Rs 245.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 301.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.17% to Rs 333.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 282.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.78% to Rs 1028.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1127.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales245.34301.92 -19 1028.871127.92 -9 OPM %41.4441.43 -40.2337.54 - PBDT117.62129.81 -9 457.82452.63 1 PBT107.92123.00 -12 424.66425.24 0 NP74.6382.53 -10 333.82282.49 18
