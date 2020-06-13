Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 23.87 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 12.42% to Rs 563.20 crore

Net profit of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers reported to Rs 23.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.42% to Rs 563.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 643.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 96.32% to Rs 64.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.80% to Rs 2710.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3073.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales563.20643.09 -12 2710.843073.64 -12 OPM %5.324.34 -7.536.11 - PBDT17.22-0.09 LP 115.8088.92 30 PBT5.37-10.51 LP 70.4350.14 40 NP23.87-5.95 LP 64.5532.88 96

