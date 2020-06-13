Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 23.87 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 32.50% in the December 2019 quarter
Ishan Dyes & chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.75 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 57.54% in the December 2019 quarter
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 201.91% in the March 2020 quarter
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 69.96% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 12.42% to Rs 563.20 croreNet profit of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers reported to Rs 23.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.42% to Rs 563.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 643.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 96.32% to Rs 64.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.80% to Rs 2710.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3073.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales563.20643.09 -12 2710.843073.64 -12 OPM %5.324.34 -7.536.11 - PBDT17.22-0.09 LP 115.8088.92 30 PBT5.37-10.51 LP 70.4350.14 40 NP23.87-5.95 LP 64.5532.88 96
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU