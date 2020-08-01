JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Castex Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 131.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Vipul reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.98 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 66.55% to Rs 21.70 crore

Net loss of Vipul reported to Rs 21.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 66.55% to Rs 21.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 64.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 34.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.88% to Rs 176.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 225.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales21.7064.88 -67 176.47225.89 -22 OPM %-104.9315.12 --14.8112.98 - PBDT-26.141.03 PL -33.763.26 PL PBT-27.20-0.25 -10780 -37.99-1.71 -2122 NP-21.981.66 PL -34.351.22 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 12:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU