Vipul reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.98 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 66.55% to Rs 21.70 croreNet loss of Vipul reported to Rs 21.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 66.55% to Rs 21.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 64.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 34.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.88% to Rs 176.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 225.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales21.7064.88 -67 176.47225.89 -22 OPM %-104.9315.12 --14.8112.98 - PBDT-26.141.03 PL -33.763.26 PL PBT-27.20-0.25 -10780 -37.99-1.71 -2122 NP-21.981.66 PL -34.351.22 PL
