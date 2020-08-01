Maximaa Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.38 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Maximaa Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.87 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Maximaa Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.33 crore in the March 2020 quarter
L&T MBDA Missile Systems sets up Missile Integration facility at Coimbatore
BEL achieves record turnover in excess of Rs 12,500 crore
L&T MBDA Missile Systems sets up missile integration facility in Tamil Nadu
-
Sales decline 85.71% to Rs 0.43 croreNet loss of Maximaa Systems reported to Rs 12.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 85.71% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 19.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 65.84% to Rs 3.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.433.01 -86 3.8511.27 -66 OPM %-2597.6734.88 --462.868.25 - PBDT-11.231.53 PL -17.881.41 PL PBT-12.380.30 PL -19.29-0.24 -7938 NP-12.380.30 PL -19.29-0.24 -7938
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU