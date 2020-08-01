Gyan Developers & Builders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gyan Developers & Builders reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
Gyan Developers & Builders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2019 quarter
KMF Builders & Developers standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Company standalone net profit declines 98.26% in the March 2020 quarter
Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.77 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Gyan Developers & Builders reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales00.15 -100 OPM %026.67 -PBDT-0.030.04 PL PBT-0.030.04 PL NP-0.030.04 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU