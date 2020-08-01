JUST IN
A F Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.74 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -0.06 crore

Net loss of A F Enterprises reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 239.22% to Rs 1.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 67.73% to Rs 54.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales-0.0610.67 PL 54.0132.20 68 OPM %8433.33-3.84 --1.91-0.87 - PBDT-0.430.04 PL 4.270.57 649 PBT-1.430.02 PL 1.910.49 290 NP-0.740.37 PL 1.730.51 239

