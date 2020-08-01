A F Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.74 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
A F Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.93 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Board of HealthCare Global Enterprises to consider proposal for raising captial
Boeing considering offering F-15EX jet to India
ZEE Entertainment Enterprises pledges to support over 5,000 daily wage earners
Public Enterprises Survey Says Total Paid Up Capital In CPSEs Up 8.55% In FY19
-
Sales reported at Rs -0.06 croreNet loss of A F Enterprises reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 239.22% to Rs 1.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 67.73% to Rs 54.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales-0.0610.67 PL 54.0132.20 68 OPM %8433.33-3.84 --1.91-0.87 - PBDT-0.430.04 PL 4.270.57 649 PBT-1.430.02 PL 1.910.49 290 NP-0.740.37 PL 1.730.51 239
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU