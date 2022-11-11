Equitas Holdings consolidated net profit rises 97.30% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.36% to Rs 1115.99 crore

Net profit of Equitas Holdings rose 97.30% to Rs 70.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.36% to Rs 1115.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 984.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1115.99984.4547.9445.96158.1792.76123.1460.5670.9335.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)