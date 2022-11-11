Equitas Holdings consolidated net profit rises 97.30% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Equitas Small Finance Bank announces special interest rate offer on FDs
Equitas Small Finance Bank revises interest rates on deposits
Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 713.16% in the June 2022 quarter
Equitas SFB rises on strong Q2 update
Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 182.64% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 13.36% to Rs 1115.99 croreNet profit of Equitas Holdings rose 97.30% to Rs 70.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.36% to Rs 1115.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 984.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1115.99984.45 13 OPM %47.9445.96 -PBDT158.1792.76 71 PBT123.1460.56 103 NP70.9335.95 97
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU