Business Standard

Equitas Holdings consolidated net profit rises 97.30% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 13.36% to Rs 1115.99 crore

Net profit of Equitas Holdings rose 97.30% to Rs 70.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.36% to Rs 1115.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 984.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1115.99984.45 13 OPM %47.9445.96 -PBDT158.1792.76 71 PBT123.1460.56 103 NP70.9335.95 97

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:39 IST

