Vishal Fabrics standalone net profit declines 43.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Business Standard

Sales decline 14.03% to Rs 343.45 crore

Net profit of Vishal Fabrics declined 43.55% to Rs 11.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 14.03% to Rs 343.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 399.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales343.45399.51 -14 OPM %9.0610.60 -PBDT23.6133.81 -30 PBT15.2426.74 -43 NP11.1619.77 -44

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:09 IST

