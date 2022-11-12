Vishal Fabrics standalone net profit declines 43.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 14.03% to Rs 343.45 crore

Net profit of Vishal Fabrics declined 43.55% to Rs 11.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 14.03% to Rs 343.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 399.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.343.45399.519.0610.6023.6133.8115.2426.7411.1619.77

