Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd, Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd, Forbes & Company Ltd and Palash Securities Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 March 2021.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 127 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd spiked 19.92% to Rs 56.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 60614 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14746 shares in the past one month.

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd surged 19.80% to Rs 23.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 63858 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10410 shares in the past one month.

Forbes & Company Ltd jumped 10.00% to Rs 1490.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7547 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2052 shares in the past one month.

Palash Securities Ltd rose 9.98% to Rs 48.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10747 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1065 shares in the past one month.

