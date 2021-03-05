Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Fertilizer shares rally after Govt announces fertilizer subsidy for farmers
Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.44 crore in the December 2020 quarter
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore standalone net profit declines 86.09% in the December 2020 quarter
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore consolidated net profit rises 1227.00% in the September 2020 quarter
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore consolidated net profit declines 86.09% in the December 2020 quarter
-
Lambodhara Textiles Ltd, Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd, Forbes & Company Ltd and Palash Securities Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 March 2021.
Lambodhara Textiles Ltd, Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd, Forbes & Company Ltd and Palash Securities Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 March 2021.
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 127 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.81 lakh shares in the past one month.
Lambodhara Textiles Ltd spiked 19.92% to Rs 56.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 60614 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14746 shares in the past one month.
Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd surged 19.80% to Rs 23.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 63858 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10410 shares in the past one month.
Forbes & Company Ltd jumped 10.00% to Rs 1490.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7547 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2052 shares in the past one month.
Palash Securities Ltd rose 9.98% to Rs 48.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10747 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1065 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU