Vision Corporation reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 27.38% to Rs 0.61 crore

Vision Corporation reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 27.38% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.610.846.56-8.330.04-0.070-0.090-0.09

