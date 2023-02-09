JUST IN
Vision Corporation reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 27.38% to Rs 0.61 crore

Vision Corporation reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 27.38% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.610.84 -27 OPM %6.56-8.33 -PBDT0.04-0.07 LP PBT0-0.09 100 NP0-0.09 100

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 17:24 IST

