Vivanza Biosciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vivanza Biosciences standalone net profit rises 37.50% in the June 2018 quarter
Vivanza Biosciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Vivanza Biosciences reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Hester Biosciences Q3 net profit up 82 pc to Rs 11.85 cr
Strides to acquire 80% stake in Canadian based Pharmapar Inc.
-
Sales decline 96.50% to Rs 0.07 croreNet loss of Vivanza Biosciences reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 96.50% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.072.00 -97 OPM %-214.299.00 -PBDT-0.260.08 PL PBT-0.260.08 PL NP-0.260.08 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU