United Van Der Horst reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
United Van Der Horst reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the September 2018 quarter
United Van Der Horst reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Adyen keeps investors happy as first-half profit surges
Dutch payments company Adyen wins H&M as customer - report
Sneijder set for final Dutch goodbye
-
Sales rise 91.30% to Rs 1.32 croreNet Loss of United Van Der Horst reported to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 91.30% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.320.69 91 OPM %16.67-147.83 -PBDT0.02-1.00 LP PBT-0.92-1.94 53 NP-0.69-1.75 61
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU