KDDL consolidated net profit rises 4.99% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 20.53% to Rs 171.36 crore

Net profit of KDDL rose 4.99% to Rs 9.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 20.53% to Rs 171.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 142.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales171.36142.17 21 OPM %14.3612.56 -PBDT22.7317.73 28 PBT19.3714.73 32 NP9.679.21 5

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 16:56 IST

