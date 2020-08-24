Remi Process Plant & Machinery standalone net profit declines 82.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 66.04% to Rs 2.16 crore

Net profit of Remi Process Plant & Machinery declined 82.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 66.04% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2.166.36-3.246.760.190.750.050.610.090.50

