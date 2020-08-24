Remi Process Plant & Machinery standalone net profit declines 82.00% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 66.04% to Rs 2.16 crore

Net profit of Remi Process Plant & Machinery declined 82.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 66.04% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.166.36 -66 OPM %-3.246.76 -PBDT0.190.75 -75 PBT0.050.61 -92 NP0.090.50 -82

First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 17:15 IST

