Vaswani Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

IMP Powers Ltd, Darshan Orna Ltd, W S Industries (India) Ltd and B.C. Power Controls Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 February 2021.

Vaswani Industries Ltd crashed 9.62% to Rs 6.95 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 27368 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9466 shares in the past one month.

IMP Powers Ltd tumbled 9.50% to Rs 17.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2490 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1456 shares in the past one month.

Darshan Orna Ltd lost 9.13% to Rs 11.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1131 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19590 shares in the past one month.

W S Industries (India) Ltd plummeted 8.27% to Rs 3.77. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7175 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2758 shares in the past one month.

B.C. Power Controls Ltd dropped 8.13% to Rs 5.76. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 66248 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28698 shares in the past one month.

