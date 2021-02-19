Nifty Feb futures trade at premium

NSE's VIX surged 3.28% to 22.25.

The Nifty February 2021 were at 15,006.80, at a premium of 25.05 to Nifty's closing of 14,981.75.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 27.55 lakh crore compared with Rs 80.21 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slumped 137.2 points or 0.91% to 14,981.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 3.28% to 22.25.

SBI, Tata Motors and RIL were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for February expiry.

The February F&O contracts will expire on 25 February 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)