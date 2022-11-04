Vodafone Idea reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7595.50 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.89% to Rs 10614.60 croreNet Loss of Vodafone Idea reported to Rs 7595.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 7132.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.89% to Rs 10614.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9402.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales10614.609402.30 13 OPM %38.6041.08 -PBDT-1935.70-1219.10 -59 PBT-7591.40-7141.80 -6 NP-7595.50-7132.30 -6
