Castrol India standalone net profit rises 2.51% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.83% to Rs 1176.01 croreNet profit of Castrol India rose 2.51% to Rs 193.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 188.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.83% to Rs 1176.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1090.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.53% to Rs 815.15 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 758.09 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.89% to Rs 4774.49 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 4192.06 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Dec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1176.011090.61 8 4774.494192.06 14 OPM %21.3124.38 -23.2725.43 - PBDT268.71277.78 -3 1174.141111.98 6 PBT247.89256.86 -3 1092.751029.28 6 NP193.32188.58 3 815.15758.09 8
