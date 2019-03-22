Volatile session ends with loss as bulls take breather

The Sensex snapped an eight-day rising streak on Friday amid profit booking by investors. The Nifty ended below the 11,500 mark after moving above and below that mark in intraday trade.

The Sensex fell 222.14 points or 0.58% to settle at 38,164.61. The index rose 177.96 points, or 0.46% at the day's high of 38,564.71. The index fell 297.39 points, or 0.77% at the day's low of 38,089.36.

The index fell 64.15 points or 0.56% to settle at 11,456.90. The index rose 51.75 points, or 0.45% at the day's high of 11,572.80. The index fell 86.50 points, or 0.75% at the day's low of 11,434.55.

Shares opened slightly higher and extended gains in morning trade. Trend reversed in mid-morning trade as sudden selling pressure emerged. Indices trimmed losses after hitting fresh intraday low in early afternoon trade. Shares succumbed to fresh selling pressure in mid-afternoon trade, tracking negative cues from European markets.

Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.59%. The BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.44%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was weak. On BSE, 1011 shares rose and 1705 shares fell. A total of 143 shares were unchanged.

Among the sectoral indices on BSE, the index (down 2.01%), the index (down 1.42%), the S&P BSE Oil & Gas index (down 1.25%) underperformed the Sensex. The (up 0.7%), the (up 0.85%), the (up 0.6%) outperformed the Sensex.

Auto shares witnessed major selling pressure. (down 2.47%), (down 2.35%), Maruti Suzuki (down 1.84%), (down 1.6%), Escorts (down 1.58%), (down 0.28%) and (down 0.18%), edged lower. rose 0.46%.

fell 0.55%. The company and Pierer Industrie have started discussions on assessing the possibility of transferring Bajaj's 48% stake in Austrian motorcycle brand to its parent company now holds approximately 62% of shares. The listed company holds approximately 51.7% of the shares of while International Holdings BV holds the remaining 48% stake in The announcement was made after market hours on Wednesday, 20 March 2019.

NTPC (up 3.67%), (up 1.54%), Asian Paints (up 1.08%) and Power Grid Corporation of (up 0.53%), were the major Sensex gainers.

(RIL) fell 2.44%. The company has invested 5,00,000 in cash in 50,000 equity shares of 10 each of 'Reliance Infra' (RNMIL), a newly incorporated entity. RNMIL is incorporated with the purpose of undertaking and related infrastructure activities. RNMIL is yet to commence its business operations. The announcement was made after market hours on Wednesday, 20 March 2019.

(TCS) fell 0.54%. has joined hands with to launch the VHAB (Virtual Habilitation) platform at the in Pune, to help children with neuro-muscular disabilities become more self-dependent. As part of the partnership, REACH - the Disability and Mental Health Network, is providing the hardware and equipment, while is deploying and supporting its VHAB solution. The announcement was made during market hours today, 22 March 2019.

Meanwhile, has been one of the fastest growing large economies in the world, the (IMF) reportedly said. The country has carried out several key reforms in the last five years, but more needs to be done, it added. IMF reportedly said India has of course been one of the world's fastest growing large economies of late, with growth averaging about 7% over the past five years. Important reforms have been implemented and more reforms are needed to sustain this high growth, including to harness the demographic dividend opportunity, which India has, he added.

rose 0.49%. Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a of announced on 21 March 2019, that its customer MeDirect Belgium, an online offering savings, investments and since 2013, has successfully launched its Regulated Savings Product on Finacle's core solution. The product will help the extend services to a new segment of savers that are looking to save and receive basic interest, in addition to a fidelity premium. Finacle's core solution provided a flexible to enable speed-to-market with this new offering.

Separately, Infosys and Roland-Garros, announced after market hours on Wednesday, 20 March 2019, a strategic three-year The collaboration is aimed at enriching the game by providing fans, players and coaches with a completely new experience, leveraging Infosys' expertise in digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data & analytics, mobility, virtual and augmented reality.

rose 0.90%. The company announced on 21 March 2019, that it has acquired 1070,00,00,000 - 11.09% non-convertible redeemable preference shares (NCRPS) of face value 10 each, of BSL, aggregating to Rs 10,700 crore, in two tranches.

lost 2.97% after the USFDA informed that the inspection at manufacturing facility in Mysore has been classified as Action Indicated. The announcement was made during trading hours today, 22 March 2019.

rose 0.69% after Tata Power Strategic Engineering Division bagged Rs 1200 crore contract from the for supply of ship-borne 3D Air Surveillance Radars. The announcement was made during market hours today, 22 March 2019.

On the economic front, Fitch Ratings reportedly cut India's economic growth forecast for the next financial year starting April 1, to 6.8% from its previous estimate of 7%, on weaker than expected momentum in the economy. Fitch Ratings cut India's FY2019 GDP growth forecast to 7.2% from 7.8% on December 6. The rating agency has also cut growth forecasts for FY2020 and FY2021 to 7% from 7.3% and 7.1% from 7.3%, respectively.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 68.9750, compared with closing of 68.83 during the previous trading session.

In global commodities markets, Brent edged lower. Brent for May 2019 settlement was off 52 cents at $67.34 a barrel.

Overseas, European stocks were trading lower Friday as concerns over the US Federal Reserve's subdued outlook and ongoing Brexit uncertainty weigh on sentiment.

The proposed an extension of the Brexit deadline to May 22 on the condition that the Theresa May's withdrawal deal, which will be put to vote next week.

Most Asian shares bounced back from early lows and settled higher. US stocks closed higher Thursday a day after the Federal Reserve signaled that it was unlikely to raise interest rates this year amid worries over slowing economic growth.

On Wednesday, the said it does not expect to raise rates at all in 2019. The central bank had forecast at least two rate hikes for this year back in December. The added that it expects to end its balance-sheet reduction process by the end of September. The US central bank, however, lowered its economic growth forecast for 2019, raising concerns over a possible slowdown in the economy.

On the trade front, US Trade and will visit on March 28-29 for more discussion on trade, while Chinese will travel to early next month to continue the negotiations.

On the US data front, the Labor Department said the number of laid-off workers who applied for first-time unemployment benefits fell by 9,000 in the week ended March 16 to 221,000a one-month low.

The Philadelphia Fed's business activity index rebounded in March to a seasonally adjusted reading of 13.7 from -4.1 the previous month. A reading above zero indicates improving conditions. The Conference Board's leading economic index rose 0.2% in February, its first uptick since September.

