Auto shares rise

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 39.99 points or 0.27% at 14763.84 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 1.54%), Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 1.23%),Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 1.16%),Exide Industries Ltd (up 0.95%),Cummins India Ltd (up 0.91%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bosch Ltd (up 0.83%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.59%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.53%), and Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.43%).

On the other hand, Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 1.99%), Tata Motors Ltd (down 1.12%), and TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 0.55%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 132.9 or 0.39% at 34114.15.

The Nifty 50 index was down 38.9 points or 0.38% at 10077.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 66.11 points or 0.55% at 12021.15.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 17.11 points or 0.41% at 4196.72.

On BSE,1069 shares were trading in green, 594 were trading in red and 79 were unchanged.

