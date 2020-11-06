Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 28.92 points or 1.63% at 1798.41 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (up 4.94%), Sobha Ltd (up 1.8%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.43%),DLF Ltd (up 0.99%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.85%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 0.73%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.62%).

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 2.18%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.54%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.06%) turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 247.01 or 0.6% at 41587.17.

The Nifty 50 index was up 69.05 points or 0.57% at 12189.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 153.65 points or 1.02% at 15290.12.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 46.04 points or 0.9% at 5187.06.

On BSE,1204 shares were trading in green, 543 were trading in red and 87 were unchanged.

