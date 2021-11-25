Volumes jump at Aegis Logistics Ltd counter

Aegis Logistics Ltd saw volume of 95.86 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.10 lakh shares

Tata Communications Ltd, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Siemens Ltd, Mahindra Logistics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 November 2021.

Aegis Logistics Ltd saw volume of 95.86 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.10 lakh shares. The stock increased 17.14% to Rs.236.80. Volumes stood at 6.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Communications Ltd notched up volume of 27.09 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.96 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.09% to Rs.1,283.90. Volumes stood at 3.68 lakh shares in the last session.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd witnessed volume of 7.45 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 87712 shares. The stock increased 9.56% to Rs.1,774.00. Volumes stood at 45812 shares in the last session.

Siemens Ltd registered volume of 17.12 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.24 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.80% to Rs.2,144.40. Volumes stood at 3.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd clocked volume of 7.25 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.12 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.36% to Rs.769.20. Volumes stood at 1.93 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)