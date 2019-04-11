Wipro gains as board to mull share buyback

rose 1% to Rs 283.75 at 9:20 IST on BSE after the company said that its board will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares at its meeting scheduled on 16 April 2019.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 10 April 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 6.03 points, or 0.02% to 38,591.38.

On the BSE, 92,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 47.72 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 284.55 and a low of Rs 282.35 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 297 on 25 February 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 190.13 on 6 June 2018.

On a consolidated basis, Wipro's net profit rose 32.89% to Rs 2510.40 crore on 3.57% rise in net sales to Rs 15059.50 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q2 September 2018.

is a leading global information technology, consulting and process services company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)