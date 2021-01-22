Consumer goods shares rise

Consumer goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index rising 70.87 points or 1.52% at 4745.02 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd (up 13.02%), Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 7.76%),Kajaria Ceramics Ltd (up 7.08%),Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 6.06%),CEAT Ltd (up 5.89%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were TVS Srichakra Ltd (up 5.19%), Future Enterprises Ltd (up 5%), Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (up 4.99%), Future Retail Ltd (up 4.98%), and Future Enterprises-DVR (up 4.96%).

On the other hand, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd (down 2.05%), Chalet Hotels Ltd (down 1.67%), and Den Networks Ltd (down 1.4%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 7.24 or 0.01% at 49617.52.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.15 points or 0% at 14590.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 64.59 points or 0.35% at 18679.69.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 24.89 points or 0.4% at 6312.29.

On BSE,1188 shares were trading in green, 950 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

