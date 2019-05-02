Ashok Leyland gains after good sales volume data

gained 3.11% to Rs 89.40 at 15:14 IST on BSE after total sales rose 10% to 13,141 units in April 2019 over April 2018.

Meanwhile, the S&P was down 59.11 points, or 0.15% to 38,972.44

On the BSE, 29.89 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14.34 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 91.75 and a low of Rs 85.80 so far during the day.

Ashok Leyland's sales of light commercial vehicles (LCV) rose 14% to 4,223 units, while sales of medium & heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) rose 8% to 8,918 units in April 2019 over April 2018.

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is a manufacturer of commercial vehicles in

