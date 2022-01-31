Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Q3 PAT spurts 11% YoY to Rs 2,059 cr

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries' consolidated net profit soared 11.13% to Rs 2,058.80 crore on a 11.61% surge in total revenue from operations to Rs 9,863.06 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) jumped 14.01% to Rs 2,466.19 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 2,163.05 crore in Q3 FY21.

On a standalone basis, the company's net profit advanced 10.38% to Rs 515.43 crore on a 2.55% decline in total revenue from operations to Rs 3,770.66 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share of Re 1 each of the company for the financial year ending on 31 March 2022.

Further, the board of the company has fixed on Thursday, 10 February 2022 as the record date to determine the names of the equity shareholders, who shall be entitled to receive payment towards interim dividend of the company for the financial year 2021-22. The payment of the interim dividend would be made to the eligible shareholders on or before 22 February 2022.

Separately, the pharmaceutical major has also accepted the resignation of Sunil Ajmera as the company secretary and compliance officer w.e.f. close of business hours on 31 January 2022. As per the resignation letter of Mr Ajmera, his resignation was due to change in his role and responsibilities within the organisation.

Meanwhile, the board has appointed Anoop Deshpande as the company secretary and compliance officer w.e.f. close of business hours on 31 January 2022. Mr Deshpande is a qualified company secretary and is an associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India since 2009. Mr Deshpande also holds bachelor degrees in Law and Commerce from Pune University.

Mr Deshpande has experience of more than 12 years in corporate laws. He is working with Sun Pharmaceuticals since April 2021. Prior to joining the company, Mr Deshpande has worked with organizations like Price Waterhouse & Co. LLP, Ernst & Young LLP, Therrnax.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose 0.05% to Rs 827.65 on BSE. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is the world's fourth largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company and India's top pharmaceutical company.

