Consumer Durables shares gain

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 195.95 points or 0.48% at 41255.88 at 09:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 2.04%), Titan Company Ltd (up 1.49%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.97%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 0.94%), Blue Star Ltd (up 0.64%), and Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 0.59%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 2.82%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 1.66%), and Vaibhav Global Ltd (down 0.59%) moved lower.

At 09:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 282.4 or 0.5% at 56688.24.

The Nifty 50 index was up 39.1 points or 0.23% at 16881.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 143.9 points or 0.52% at 27357.4.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 19.02 points or 0.23% at 8245.23.

On BSE,1228 shares were trading in green, 1679 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.

