Utilties stocks edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 13.28 points or 0.62% at 2140.44 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Power Ltd (down 3.6%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 3.27%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 1.97%),GE T&D India Ltd (down 1.62%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 1.51%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.94%), NHPC Ltd (down 0.79%), SJVN Ltd (down 0.76%), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 0.75%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.63%).

On the other hand, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 9.97%), Reliance Power Ltd (up 4.84%), and Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 4.08%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 239.34 or 0.47% at 51264.82.

The Nifty 50 index was up 54.55 points or 0.36% at 15152.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 143.07 points or 0.68% at 21124.71.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 40.14 points or 0.58% at 6976.

On BSE,1510 shares were trading in green, 1312 were trading in red and 188 were unchanged.

